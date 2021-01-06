Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil in talks with DC United about potential MLS move

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil is in talks with DC United over a potential move to the United States.

The German playmaker has not played for the Gunners this season after being left out of Mikel Arteta’s domestic and European squads.

Arsenal have endured a difficult first half of the season and currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

But despite his team’s struggles in recent months, Arteta has no intention of going back on his decision to exclude Ozil from the first-team picture.

And according to football.london , the World Cup winner has begun discussions with DC United over a possible transfer.

The MLS side are said to have offered Ozil an “attractive” package as the 32-year-old plots his next move.

DC United, who signed Wayne Rooney in 2018, believe they can offer Ozil’s M10 brand a route into the American market.

They are reportedly prepared to allow the expansion of Ozil’s 39 Steps Coffee brand in their stadium, as well as offering him his own merchandise line.

The former Real Madrid man is thought to be receptive to such ideas as he begins to think about life after football.

DC United have another advantage in the race to sign Ozil, with their executive Sam Porter having a close relationship with the player’s agent, Dr Erkut Sogut.

Ozil is now permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, but he is unlikely to leave Arsenal before the summer.

He has always insisted that he will see out his deal at the Emirates Stadium and rejected the opportunity to leave Arsenal on loan last summer.

The Gunners were willing to pay 50 per cent of his wages if he left on a temporary deal, but Ozil turned down the chance to spend the 2020/21 campaign elsewhere.

