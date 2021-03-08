Arsenal transfer news: Wantaway Alexandre Lacazette offered to Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Alexandre Lacazette’s agents have reportedly offered the Arsenal striker to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus as he seeks a new challenge at the end of the season.

The Frenchman will enter the final year of his contract at the Emirates this summer and fresh terms are yet to be agreed.

According to Calciomercato.com, the 29-year-old is ready to leave England and find a new experience overseas.

His representatives are already at work trying to find a suitable club for the France international, who has scored nine goals in 23 Premier League games this season.

Lacazette wants to feel central to an ambitious club where he can fight for silverware, and his agents have put his name forward to Atleti, Barca and Juve, who are all on the lookout for a new striker.

The Italian champions like the striker, but will take their time over a decision.

Lacazette joined the Gunners from Lyon in the summer of 2017 and has scored 59 goals in 158 appearances in north London.

