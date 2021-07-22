Aston Villa transfer news: Villa lining up 23-year-old duo

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Leon Bailey and Todd Cantwell, with talks over a move for the latter said to be at an advanced stage.

Villa have already made a couple of impressive signings this window, with Emi Buendia joining from Norwich for a club record fee and Ashley Young returning to the club he left a decade ago.

According to Football Insider, Villa are closing in on a deal for Buendia's former Norwich teammate Cantwell.

The England U21 international would be a versatile addition to Dean Smith's attacking armoury, having played in an attacking role in Daniel Farke's box midfield system at Norwich - who returned to the Premier League by winning the Championship title last season - and also being capable of lining up out wide.

Meanwhile, Mail Online are reporting that Villa are keen to swoop for Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen.

Bailey, who can operate on either wing, would undoubtedly add to Villa's potency in the final third. The Jamaica international joined Leverkusen from Genk in 2017 and helped them to Europa League qualification last season.

While rumours surrounding Jack Grealish's future continue, Dean Smith could still find himself incredibly well stocked for 2021/22, as he looks to improve on last season's 11th placed finish and guide Villa into Europe for the first time since 2010.

