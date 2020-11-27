Black Friday: Get up to 20% off retro England shirts

ProDirect have reductions on retro England shirts this Black Friday - with as much as 20% off.

The Three Lions have recently brought out their latest kits from Nike, which are also available online - but with so many classic styles from England's back-catalogue, there are savings to be made on the past as well as the present.

BLACK FRIDAY The best retro kits on sale

Some of the kits on sale include England's red away shirt from 1966 and the grey away kit from Euro 96.

1. Score Draw England 1990 Third Shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £38.00

Deal price: £28.00

Save £7.00

This classic was never worn in a tournament - but it was worn in the World In Motion video that New Order did. It's become a classic ever since.

2. Score Draw England 1982 World Cup Home Shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £30.00

Deal price: £24.00

Save £6.00

This top was remodelled as a training kit for the 2018 World Cup but the original still looks as gorgeous as it did back then.

3. Score Draw England 1998 World Cup Home Shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £30.00

Deal price: £24.00

Save £6.00

The new Three Lions home shirt takes its influence from this 1990s cut - the fabric is beautiful and the navy and red lining makes it quintessentially English.

4. Score Draw England 1982 World Cup Away Shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £30.00

Deal price: £24.00

Save £6.00

We don't know about you but we can't get enough of those blocks on the shoulders - a truly timeless design.

6. Score Draw England 1996 European Championship Away Shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £35.00

Deal price: £28.00

Save £7.00

The first and so far only grey kit that England ever released, this has become a vintage item for any fan.

7. Score Draw England 1966 World Cup Final Shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £25.00

Deal price: £20.00

Save £5.00

Did you know we're the only country to have ever won a World Cup playing in red? Even more reason to cop one of these bad boys.

