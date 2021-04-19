BREAKING: Jose Mourinho leaves Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have parted company with Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager leaves the North London side with immediate effect, following the club's 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday.

Tottenham face Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup this Sunday but will do so without Mourinho in charge. The club have just six games remaining in the Premier League, and lie in seventh place, five points off the top four.

Mourinho has come under recent criticism following defeats to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, while Spurs crashing out of the Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb came as a huge shock to fans.

Mourinho was originally brought into the club in November 2019 as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, where he signed a long-term contract believed to be four years at the helm of the side. Last year, the club finished sixth in the Premier League.

This decision is believed to have been made irrespective of the recent news that Tottenham will be joining the newly-formed Super League.