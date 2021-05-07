Brighton chief executive rules out Graham Potter joining Tottenham this summer

Brighton boss Graham Potter will not be filling the managerial vacancy at Tottenham, according to Albion’s chief executive.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new permanent head coach, having parted ways with Jose Mourinho last month.

Ryan Mason has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season, and chairman Daniel Levy hopes to choose a successor in the coming weeks.

Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag have all ruled themselves out of the running, either directly or indirectly.

Potter has emerged as a potential candidate in recent weeks, having again steered Brighton away from relegation this term.

The 45-year-old has won admirers for his team’s attack-minded style of play, with the Seagulls likely to be higher up the table with less profligate finishing.

But Paul Barber, Brighton’s chief executive, insists Potter will not be leaving the Amex Stadium this summer.

“We have no desire whatsoever to lose Graham. Graham is very happy here,” he told The Argus .

"We are delighted with the work he is doing, we are delighted with the work the staff around Graham are doing.

“As far as we are concerned there is absolutely no way we would allow Graham to leave at this time.”

Tottenham could still make an approach for the former Swansea manager, but prising him away from Brighton could prove difficult.

Ralf Rangnick and Ralph Hasenhuttl have also been cited as contenders, as Spurs seek to replace Mourinho after 18 months at the helm.

The Portuguese was unveiled as Roma’s new manager on Tuesday, with Mourinho set to take charge at the Stadio Olimpico next term.

Tottenham, meanwhile, face an uphill battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

They are currently five points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots, with Mason’s side due to face Leeds on Saturday.

