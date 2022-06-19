Chelsea report: Blues plotting sensational summer swoop for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly keen to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City (opens in new tab) this summer.

The England forward has a year left to run on his contract at City, with whom he won a fourth Premier League title last season.

There has been talk of Sterling leaving the Etihad Stadium for a while now; could that come to pass in the current transfer window?

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel wants the 27-year-old to lead the line for the Blues next season - with £97.5-million man Romelu Lukaku potentially re-joining Inter Milan on loan after his disastrous return to Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that it would take a fee in the region of £60 million to secure Sterling's services.

And Sterling could well be tempted by a move to West London - where he started out as a youngster with QPR.

He has not been a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola - and competition for places in the City attack isn't going to be any less stiff next season, following the arrival of a certain Erling Haaland.

That said, Sterling - who Guardiola has previously described as a "key player" (opens in new tab) - continued to prove his importance in 2022-23, scoring 13 league goals at an average of 0.55 per 90 (by comparison, Lukaku netted eight times at a rate of 0.45/90).