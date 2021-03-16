Chelsea transfer news: Blues explore possible Timo Werner-Erling Haaland swap deal

Chelsea are considering an audacious move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland that would see Timo Werner move in the opposite direction, according to reports.

Werner has endured a difficult debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, having scored only five goals in 28 appearances in the Premier League.

The forward’s form has yet to pick up since Thomas Tuchel’s appointment in January, and he faces an uncertain future in west London.

Chelsea are said to be on the lookout for a new centre-forward, with Haaland among the players they are keeping tabs on.

And according to Football Insider , the Blues are weighing up a sensational proposal involving Werner.

The deal would see Chelsea include the Germany international in any deal bringing Haaland to the club.

The Premier League side would also have to pay a transfer fee for one of the most in-demand players in world football, but they could negotiate a cheaper price by offering Werner in part-exchange.

Haaland is reportedly being tracked by numerous major European clubs, and Chelsea could use this proposal as a way to steal a march on their competitors.

Werner excelled in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and would no doubt be attractive to the Dortmund hierarchy.

BVB are supposedly willing to listen to offers for their prized asset at the end of the campaign.

It was previously thought that Dortmund would keep hold of Haaland until 2022, when a release clause in his contract is activated.

The Norwegian frontman will be available for £66m next year, but Dortmund would likely receive a larger fee were they to cash in on him this summer.

However, Chelsea will face stiff competition for Haaland’s signature, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City among the interested parties.

Tuchel’s side return to Champions League action against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Son Heung-min's incredible journey to the top: how the Tottenham star made it

THE XG DEBATE Is anyone really that annoyed by expected goals? Football's strangest new culture war

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 most valuable national teams in the world?