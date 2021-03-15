Chelsea transfer news: Blues set £17million asking price for Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri’s underwhelming stay at Chelsea is set to end this summer, with the club willing to accept bids of £17million for the left-back.

According to Football Italia, Inter Milan and Napoli are monitoring Palmieri’s situation ahead of the summer, having both been linked with him during the last transfer window.

Palmieri is entering the final year of his contract with Chelsea, having never truly established himself in the first team since joining from Roma in January 2018.

He started in the Europa League final under Maurizio Sarri, which ended with a 4-1 win over Arsenal, but he played less frequently after Frank Lampard’s appointment.

With the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, Palmieri fell even further down the pecking order and has made just 11 appearances this season.

His last involvement in the Premier League was three months ago, when he replaced the injury Chilwell 10 minutes into a game against West Ham United.

Since Marcos Alonso’s return to favour, Palmieri has twice been left out of the matchday squad under Thomas Tuchel.

Both parties recognise that Palmieri’s future lies elsewhere, and Chelsea are prepared to sell for the right price this summer rather than letting him leave on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Inter Milan and Napoli remain keen on Palmieri, who started his career in Brazil before making his name in Europe with Roma.

Initially on loan at the Giallorossi, he impressed enough to earn a permanent move midway through the 2016-17 season.

Roma finished second that year, four points behind champions Juventus, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury prevented Palmieri from continuing to build on that platform.

He made just one more appearance before moving to Chelsea, where he was called up to the Italy squad for the first time by Roberto Mancini.