Chelsea transfer news: Blues winning the race to sign Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane

Chelsea are favourites to sign Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, despite interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blues are willing to meet Real’s €70million asking price for the French centre-back.

Varane is out of contract next summer and unsure whether to extend his stay at the Bernabeu, where Zinedine Zidane is set to reshape his squad.

Sergio Ramos, Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez are also considering their options after a transitional couple of seasons.

Although Real would prefer to keep Varane, they are willing to cash in on him this summer if he wavers over signing a new deal.

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba is on the cusp of joining the club and president Florentino Perez is looking to raise funds for their pursuit of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Selling Varane could be an option in the circumstances, particularly with so much interest in his services.

Manchester United see him as an ideal partner for Harry Maguire and Thomas Tuchel is determined to make the 28-year-old the centrepiece of his new-look defence.

PSG are another potential destination for Varane, who has won 73 caps for France and helped his country to win the last World Cup.

Varane joined Real Madrid from Lens in June 2011 and has been a club stalwart over the past 10 years, making 357 appearances in all competitions.

He has contributed to plenty of success during that period, with three La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs.

Real are eager for more European glory ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

It will give Tuchel the chance to watch Varane closely ahead of a potential move for the centre-back when the transfer window reopens.