Chelsea transfer news: Christian Pulisic plays down departure speculation

Christian Pulisic has dismissed rumours linking him with a move away from Chelsea this summer.

The United States international has seen his playing time limited since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as head coach in January, but he insists he is happy with the Blues.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of the FA Cup final, where Chelsea meet Leicester, Pulisic said: “I’m obviously happy here. It has been an incredible two years.

“People have always doubted and said: ‘Oh, he’s not playing, does he want to go here, does he want to go there?’. I’m always up for a challenge.”

Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 and has gone on to make 69 appearances, scoring 17 times, most recently in the first leg of the Blues’ Champions League semi-final victory over Real Madrid.

And despite having started only 11 games out of a possible 26 since Tuchel’s appointment, the 22-year-old insists that he is in a good place at Stamford Bridge.

“I love competing,” he continued, “I love the position I’m in and I’m enjoying my time here.”

The FA Cup final is the first of two end-of-season showpieces for Chelsea, who face Manchester City in the third all-English Champions League final later this month in Porto.

