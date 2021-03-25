Chelsea transfer news: Man City’s Eric Garcia rejected Blues and Arsenal before sealing Barcelona return

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia rejected offers from Arsenal and Chelsea before deciding to return to former club Barcelona at the end of the season, say reports.

The 20-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side this season and looks certain to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

He has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, the club he left as a teenager in 2017, but the Star reports that Garcia received offers to stay in England.

Arsenal and Chelsea approached the Spain international this season to try and convince him to join them on a free transfer, but they were turned down.

Representatives of both clubs were told that Garcia was determined to return to Catalonia, where he is said to have now agreed a five-year deal at Camp Nou.

The centre-back told Spanish media this week that “it would be special to play with Lionel Messi” and a move appears inevitable.

Garcia has made 33 first-team appearances for City , but he has been limited to 10 outings in all competitions this season.

