Dundee United beat Inverness to stretch Scottish Championship lead

Dundee United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Inverness at Tannadice Park.

The runaway Ladbrokes Championship leaders, without a win in three league games, took a 12th-minute lead when Louis Appere finished Rakish Bingham’s cut-back.

Inverness fought their way back into the game and Jordan White headed home James Keatings’ corner to equalise after 32 minutes.

But Lawrence Shankland’s 29th goal of the season, the Scotland striker drilling home into the bottom corner just before the hour-mark, put the Tangerines 21 points clear of second-placed Inverness.