European transfer news: PSG hopeful Mbappe will stay

PSG reportedly hope to be able to convince Kylian Mpabbe to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes, despite Real Madrid's pursuit of the forward.

Real had a bid in excess of £150 million for the forward rejected in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Mbappe is into the final year of his deal at PSG, but there has been a fair bit of uncertainty about his future - which recent developments have only intensified.

After all, a move to the 13-time European champions is said to be a big dream of the 22-year-old's.

However, according to The Athletic, PSG haven't given up on the possibility of Mbappe extending his stay in the French capital - with Lionel Messi potentially a key factor in convincing the World Cup winner to commit his future to the Ligue 1 giants.

If the arguable GOAT instils the same sense of wonder in his new teammate as he has in us mere mortals over the years, would the Spanish grass look greener?

But if worse does come to worst and Mbappe walks away on a free in a year's time, he might do so having helped PSG to that Champions League success they so crave (although, considering football's shameless fickleness, that might just convince to stay right where he is...).

