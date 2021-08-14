Everton transfer news: Toffees must sell before buying

Rafael Benitez has conceded that Everton will need to sell players before doing any more transfer business this summer.

The Toffees have already signed Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic this summer, but the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations make it a tight situation in terms of bringing anyone else in as thing stands.

On the issue, Benitez said: "The reality is that we know the Financial Fair Play Rules are there and we have to follow them.

"If we can strengthen our squad, we will try to do it. In these circumstances, we have to move players on; that is simple to understand."

Who could Everton realistically move on, though? Well, according to MailOnline, star playmaker James Rodriguez has been offered to European clubs including AC Milan.

It should go without saying that the Colombian leaving would deal a major blow to Everton's hopes of improving on last season's underwhelming tenth-place finish - which came after the Toffees had looked like potential top four contenders early on.

There is the possibility of selling several fringe players - but that comes with its own problem of leaving the squad thinner than ideal. It's certainly not an ideal situation that the club find themselves in.

Benitez takes charge of Everton for the first time as they host Southampton at Goodison Park in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

