'Load of b*llocks' - Former Manchester United star questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching

Paul Ince has hit out at Manchester United's coaching staff as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clings to his job.

The Norwegian is under huge pressure following a four-match winless streak in the Premier League.

A 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday was the nadir to date and Solskjaer reportedly has three games to save his job.

Ince believes the coaching at Carrington is not up to scratch, with a lack of experience around the manager held up as one of United's problems.

"You can’t have a manager who takes Cardiff down, then goes to Molde, and expect to come into the biggest club in the world and produce a team that’s going to challenge the best teams in the world with the staff that he’s got," the club's former midfielder told The United Stand.

"You’ve got an under-23 coach [Kieran McKenna] come up from the academy. He’s got Michael Carrick - no coaching experience. Micky Phelan - I don’t know what he does. That’s his team.

"This is his coaching staff. So you analyse that with the world-class players that you’ve got in the team and we keep mentioning tactics and not getting the best out of the players.

"Look at that staff. This is the staff that Ole says is 'very good, brilliant…' it's a load of b*llocks because they are conceding goals for fun.

"Are they doing defensive work? Do they know where the players need to be when the ball is in a certain position?

"I’d actually like to go to Carrington and watch a week of what they do in training. I’d love to see it. I don’t know whether they are playing five-a-side, a bit of volleyball and all that rubbish, head tennis. I don’t know what they are doing but I’d like to go.

"I’d like Ole to invite me in for a week and say: 'Paul this is what we’re doing and this is how we do it' because I’m not seeing any stuff on the weekend that says to me that we work at this, work at that."

The beleaguered Solskjaer will take his out-of-form side to Tottenham on Saturday.

