Manchester United draw up four-man shortlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - report

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man managerial shortlist in case Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked, according to reports.

The Norwegian's job is safe for now and he is expected to be in charge for Saturday's game against Tottenham, despite Sunday's seismic shellacking by Liverpool.

But while the United board is keen to give Solskjaer a chance to turn things around, they have also turned half an eye towards a potential succession.

According to The Sun, the club have identified four managers who could replace Solskjaer if he is dismissed.

Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane are out of work and available after leaving Inter and Real Madrid respectively at the end of last term.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has admirers at Old Trafford, while Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is another name under consideration.

Antonio Conte is said to be interested in the job despite reservations over United's structure behind the scenes.

The Italian's reputation as a short-term manager might scare off the powers that be at United.

Conte has an excellent track record at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, but he is known to be a disruptor and United opted for the opposite approach when they appointed Solskjaer.

Zidane is also proven at the highest level with two La Liga title triumphs and three Champions League successes at Real Madrid.

There are doubts over whether he would be willing to take over at Old Trafford, though.

His agent previously stated that he did not believe Zidane would be interested in managing in England.

"I don't think he will manage in England," Alain Migliaccio told Le Journal Du Dimanche in October 2018.

"It doesn't fit his style. I talked to him. It doesn't really appeal to him."

Rodgers has Premier League experience with three different clubs and has done a fine job at Leicester.

However, it is unclear how well received the Northern Irishman would be given his Liverpool connections.

Ten Hag is settled at Ajax but he would no doubt consider an approach by United.

There is no vacancy at the time of writing but another defeat on Saturday could bring about Solskjaer's exit.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

NEWS "It really doesn't appeal to him" – Zinedine Zidane unlikely to consider Manchester United job, according to his agent

GUIDE Best football gifts: What presents football lovers REALLY want