Giveaway! Win a signed Luka Modric shirt and a copy of his autobiography

Luka Modric is one of the most iconic footballers of the 21st Century - how do you fancy a signed shirt from him?

Of course you do. Well, we've got one to give away to one lucky FourFourTwo follower on Twitter this afternoon, to celebrate the Ballon d'Or winner releasing Luka Modric: My Autobiography.

The 35-year-old has had a stunning career, from proving the doubters wrong at Tottenham Hotspur to winning multiple Champions League titles at Real Madrid and lighting up the 2018 World Cup en route to the final. The stories and moments that defined him are all laid bare in the new book, which is out now.

Modric also talks about the difficulties of growing up during the Croatian War of Independence and his beginnings as a footballer in the book, setting the record straight on key moments across his clubs and sharing insights into his home life.

If you'd like to win this book, we have five to give away on Twitter today!

What's more, we've got a signed shirt from the man himself for one lucky winner. All you have to do is follow @FourFourTwo, @BloomsburyBooks, @BloomsburySport and retweet the competition tweet.

From there, we'll select one winner of the shirt and five of the book - it really is as simple as that.

Check out the tweet today at 1pm on Twitter for a chance to win.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

RICHARD JOLLY Why do Chelsea struggle to win after falling behind?

COMMENT The curious life of a Leicester City fan: just one more weird step along the world we go

EURO 2020 Full 26-man France squad revealed – and includes shock inclusion of Karim Benzema