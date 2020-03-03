Juventus' cup clash with AC Milan postponed as Serie A risks month-long shutdown

The last two rounds in Serie A have been heavily disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, and the way the issue has been dealt with by Italian authorities has come in for criticism.

A top-of-the-table clash between Juve and Inter Milan was set to take place on Sunday night behind closed doors, until the decision was changed to a postponement the day before the game.

History repeated itself just three days later, when Juve’s meeting with Milan was called off less than 24 hours before kick-off, following a meeting of local authorities.

A new date has yet to be decided, with the score level at 1-1 from the first leg and the winner set to face either Napoli or Inter Milan in the final.

There are concerns over a lack of time remaining for the postponed fixtures to be played, with five Italian sides still involved in European competitions and Euro 2020 set to kick off in Rome on 12 June.

A report from ANSA said that all sporting events in Italy could even be suspended for a month due to the virus, which has killed 79 people in the country so far.

The scientific community are said to be in favour of the idea, as a measure to stop the disease spreading.

As a result, Serie A could be completely suspended or games played behind closed doors.

NOW READ...

ANDY MITTEN: Is David De Gea’s first-choice place safe at Manchester United?

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world