Liverpool could well be at the front of the queue to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie for nothing in the summer.

That's according to reports from the Liverpool Echo, who say that not only is the midfielder the ideal candidate to step into the void that the Reds are still feeling from Gini Wijnaldum's exit, the financial aspect of the deal would be perfect for Jurgen Klopp.

Kessie has been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal – and thanks to the fact the Ivorian is running his contract down, he would be available for free in the summer.

Liverpool are not the biggest spenders in the Premier League and the opportunity to pick up one of the most promising central midfielders in Europe for nothing would be one that Klopp wouldn't want to pass up.

Liverpool have dropped behind in the title race in recent weeks – thanks in part to the lack of depth in the middle of the park.

Club captain Jordan Henderson has had his injury issues, which Thiago Alcantara has also been absent a lot in his year and a half at Anfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another player no stranger to the treatment table, while youngster Harvey Elliott started the season brightly before a horror injury sustained against Leeds United.

Curtis Jones and James Milner are at opposite ends of their careers, while Fabinho can only play a holding role in the side, while Naby Keita has not been wholly consistent since arriving from RB Leipzig.

Kessie could play either as a no.6 or a no.8 in Klopp's 4-3-3.

More Liverpool news

TRANSFER REPORT 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' to join for a bargain – thanks to a release clause trick

TEAM NEWS ‘We need him desperately’ – Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

FA CUP Steve Morison relishing Liverpool test after Cardiff beat Preston in FA Cup