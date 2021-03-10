Liverpool transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum admits he would be ‘devastated’ to leave

Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted he would find it difficult to leave Liverpool this summer.

The Netherlands international is out of contract on June 30 and talks over a new deal have stalled.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the midfielder, but much could depend on whether Ronald Koeman remains in charge next season.

The Barcelona boss worked with Wijnaldum during his time in charge of the Netherlands national team.

Liverpool have struggled for form of late and currently sit eighth in the Premier League table.

But Wijnaldum’s recent comments suggest he is still keen to extend his stay at Anfield.

In a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s game against RB Leipzig, the 30-year-old was asked whether there was any chance of him signing a new deal and how he would feel if he did leave Liverpool.

“Wow, that’s a lot of questions at one time! I want to answer them all for you, but at the moment there is no news,” he said.

“I would like to come with news, but the only thing I can say is that I’m really happy with the club, really happy with the team, the staff, and really happy with the fans I play for.

“That’s the only thing I can say; it’s not that I’m not happy and I have to leave or anything like that. But it’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is to make decisions for your future.

“You have to think about everything, first you have to negotiate with the club and those kind of things. It’s so difficult to deal with it all. That’s why it takes so long.

“But we know with the situation we are in right now, it is not the most important thing.

“The most important thing is to get back on track, start winning games again and then we will see. I am really happy here, my family is happy, but besides that there is no news.”

Liverpool hold a 2-0 aggregate lead over Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.

