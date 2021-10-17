Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah's agent ready to begin contract talks

Mohamed Salah's agent has flown to England to step up contract talks with Liverpool, according to reports.

The Egypt international is out of contract in 2023 and faces an uncertain future having so far failed to agree terms over an extension.

Liverpool had a relatively quiet summer in the transfer market, instead focusing their efforts on tying down key players to new deals.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have all put pen to paper this year.

But persuading Salah to commit his future to the club has proved more difficult.

The forward, who scored his seventh goal of the Premier League season on Saturday, wants to become one of the highest-paid players in the division.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are being careful with the type of money they offer to a player who will be 30 by the start of next term.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Salah's agent has arrived in England to hold talks with the club.

Ramy Abbas want to agree a deal for his client worth £500,000 per week, which would make him the best-paid player at the club.

Liverpool have hitherto been hesitant to agree to those demands, which would breach the club's wage structure.

But Abbas believes the 29-year-old deserves a pay packet that recognises his status as one of the best players in the world.

Jurgen Klopp appears to agree with that assessment, with the Liverpool boss full of praise for Salah after the 5-0 win at Watford.

"Come on, who is better than him?” Klopp said. “We don’t have to talk about what [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance but, right now, he is the best.

“His performance was massive. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top, we all see it.”

