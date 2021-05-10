Liverpool transfer news: PSG consider Mohamed Salah as Kylian Mbappe replacement

PSG will consider making a move for Mohamed Salah if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club, according to reports.

The France international is under contract at the Parc des Princes until the end of next season.

PSG have spent much of this year trying to persuade Mbappe to put pen to paper on an extended deal.

However, Mbappe has yet to commit his future to the club and is attracting admiring glances from elsewhere.

There is growing concern at PSG that the World Cup winner is preparing to leave the French capital.

The Ligue 1 champions, who are trailing Lille in this season’s title race, could be forced to cash in on Mbappe this summer if he makes it clear he will not be penning a new contract.

PSG are beginning to put contingency plans in place in case Mbappe does request a transfer.

According to the Daily Mirror , Salah has emerged as their preferred option to replace the 22-year-old.

The Egypt international has enjoyed another fine season on Merseyside despite Liverpool’s struggles.

Only Harry Kane has scored more goals in this Premier League season than Salah, who has broken the 20-goal barrier for the third time in his four seasons with the Reds.

The 28-year-old is thought to be keeping his options open, with his current contract running until 2023.

Salah recently admitted he has held no talks with the club over an extension, casting further doubt on his future.

No one is talking to me about anything, so I can’t say much about that,” he told Sky Sports . “No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.

“I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again and again because part of our job is we need to win trophies.”

