Liverpool transfer news: Reds to fight Juventus and Milan for Sampdoria youngster Mikkel Damsgaard

Liverpool are interested in Sampdoria and Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard, say reports, but the Reds face stern competition for his signature.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp but Juventus, AC Milan and Lyon are also interested, writes Fichajes.

Damsgaard is likely to cost potential suitors at least €20 million (£17.3m), after developing rapidly for club and country over the last year.

On the face of it, the Dane looks like a great fit for Klopp’s side. He’s young, dynamic and possesses great technique – as England fans saw in the summer.

The youngster’s explosive free-kick against the Three Lions in their semi-final meeting at Wembley ensured that he won’t be forgotten by English fans for a while.

It capped an excellent tournament for Damsgaard, and Denmark, who eventually lost in extra-time to Gareth Southgate’s side.

The winger joined Sampdoria from Nordsjaelland last summer and enjoyed an impressive debut season in Serie A, notching two goals and four assists in 35 league games.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turning 30 over the course of the next year, it’s no surprise to hear that the Anfield hierarchy are starting to cast an eye towards the future.

Damsgaard’s value may well rise higher if he explodes this season under new coach Roberto D’Aversa, although the youngster is yet to get off the mark this term.

He would not be the first player to depart the Stadio Luigi Ferraris for English shores, as Dennis Praet, Lucas Torreira and Pedro Obiang were sold to Leicester, Arsenal and West Ham respectively in recent years.

