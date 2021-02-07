Liverpool transfer news: Reds keeping tabs on Leeds winger Raphinha - report

Liverpool could make a move for Leeds winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Brazilian is enjoying a fantastic season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who paid £17m to sign him from Rennes before the start of the campaign.

Raphinha has established himself as a regular starter under Bielsa and has contributed four goals and four assists to his team’s cause so far this term.

And according to Football Insider , Raphinha’s fine form has not escaped the attention of Liverpool’s recruitment team.

The report claims that the Reds’ scouts have been “blown away” by the impact the winger has made this season.

Raphinha has required little adaptation time following his switch to the Premier League from Ligue 1.

The left-footed attacker has become one of Leeds’ most important players, and the club would fight hard to keep hold of him.

However, Raphinha would no doubt be attracted by the prospect of a move to Anfield.

Liverpool are said to be eyeing attacking reinforcements this summer in a bid to freshen up their team.

Diogo Jota made a terrific start to his Liverpool career before injury ruled him out until March.

And the Premier League champions believe Raphinha is capable of making a similar impression next season.

“He’s incredible, he really is – I mean we weren’t sure what we were getting when we bought him, we’d seen clips on YouTube etcetera but didn’t know a great deal about him,” former Leeds striker Noel Whelan said of Raphinha in an interview with Football Insider.

“The big thing for me is that he’s consistently good. He seems to just be getting better and better. He’s adapted to Premier League life so well.

“For such a slight person, he’s got a great turn of pace, he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he scores goals.

“He’s got great energy too. But as I say, I think the big thing is consistency.

“If you were to sell him at the end of the season, you’ve got to be looking at £30m at the very least, maybe £40m.

“He’s been a shining light in that Leeds side this season so far.”

Bielsa’s side return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Monday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.