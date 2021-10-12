Liverpool transfer news: Reds prepare bid to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele on free transfer

Liverpool are putting plans in motion to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer next summer at Jurgen Klopp’s request, say reports.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season and there’s still no sign of a renewal being signed with the cash-strapped La Liga giants.

According to Mundo Deportivo, several big teams across Europe are monitoring the situation, including Liverpool.

Klopp is an admirer of the former Borussia Dortmund prodigy and has asked the Anfield hierarchy to make a deal happen as a priority.

The Reds will tempt Dembele with a transfer bonus and bumper contract, but they could face competition from the 24-year-old’s former boss Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, as well as Juventus, PSG, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The long list of suitors is a reminder of the dazzling talent Dembele possesses, even if he hasn’t managed to consistently show it since arriving at Barca from Dortmund in a deal worth more than £135 million in 2017.

His list of achievements is mightily impressive for a player of his age; Dembele won the World Cup with France in 2018 and also counts two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups and one German Cup among his honours.

He’s currently out with injury and is yet to feature this season, but you can see why Klopp would be tempted to add Frenchman to his ranks.

Liverpool have been linked with a range of forwards recently as they consider options to freshen up their all-conquering forward line next term and increase the competition for places.

Dembele’s ceiling is high, and bringing him in on a free transfer would be something of a coup considering the eye-watering fee Barca shelled out for his signature four years ago.

