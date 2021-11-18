Liverpool transfer news: Reds set to battle it out with Barcelona for Wolves star Traore

Liverpool and Barcelona will reportedly get the chance to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore in January, with negotiations over a contract renewal going nowhere.

The Spain international’s deal at Molineux expires at the end of next season and Wolves could be tempted to cash in while they can.

According to 90 Min, the West Midlands club are ready to sell the winger and Liverpool and Barcelona have expressed interest.

However, the Reds don’t want to meet Traore’s firm £30 million price tag.

Barca are on the hunt for a new winger and have been linked with Raheem Sterling, Dani Olmo and Christian Pulisic, but Traore is also on their shortlist.

The 25-year-old began his career at Camp Nou, coming through the youth ranks there and making four senior appearances before departing for Aston Villa in 2015.

Whoever comes out on top in the race for Traore’s signature, his time in the West Midlands appears to be up.

Contract talks have been going on since 2019 but no progress has been made and the situation is also having an impact on the forward’s game time.

Traore has spent the bulk of his career at Molineux, scoring 10 goals in 143 games in total since joining from Middlesbrough in 2018.

His form with the Premier League club earned him international recognition, with Traore winning his first Spain cap last October and earning a place in Luis Enrique’s squad for Euro 2020, where he made one appearance off the bench against Slovakia.

Should Liverpool pursue their interest, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of fee they agree on.

The Transfermarkt portal currently values Traore at £25 million, which has dropped from £34m since October last year.

He’s not a prolific player. He scored two league goals last season and is yet to open his account for this term, while overall he has struck just seven times in 150 Premier League appearances.

We doubt Mohamed Salah would be sweating too much about losing his place.

