Manchester City report: City to win race for 'new Sergio Aguero'

Manchester City are reportedly the favourites to sign River Plate prodigy Julian Alvarez, who has been compared to City legend Sergio Aguero.

The reigning Premier League champions are expected to pip Real Madrid to the Argentine's signature.

According to the Star, City are optimistic of completing a deal in the region of £16 million before the end of the January transfer window.

Their arch-enemies Manchester United are said to have dropped their interest in the 21-year-old.

It's fair to say that City have coped just fine largely without an out-and-out number nine this season - Pep Guardiola's side have rattled in 55 goals at an average of around 2.4 per Premier League game - but there has still been something of a void since Aguero left the club last summer.

The highest-scoring non-English player in Premier League history subsequently joined Barcelona - only for his career to come to a sad end in December as he was forced to retire due to a heart condition.

Alvarez could well be City's next South American star striker - although it does feel as though he is very much one for the future, with an immediate loan move to another club in Europe believed to be likely.

Capped five times by his country, Alvarez has spent his whole career so far with River, winning the 2018 Copa Libertadores and top-scoring with 20 goals in 35 league appearances as the iconic Buenos Aires outfit claimed a 37th domestic title in 2021.

One of his international caps came at last year's Copa America as Argentina lifted the trophy for the first time since 1993.