Manchester City transfer news: Club plot £100m move for Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna

Manchester City are plotting a £100m raid on Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna, according to reports.

Haaland is one of the most in-demand players in world football, with several major clubs around Europe eyeing a move for the 20-year-old.

Haaland has a release clause in his contract that will make him available for around £66m in 2022.

However, Dortmund are going through some financial difficulties and could cash in on the striker this summer.

Reports suggest City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested in the Leeds-born centre-forward.

The Premier League quartet would no doubt face competition for Haaland’s signature from non-English sides too.

And according to 90min , Haaland is not the only Dortmund player that City are keeping tabs on.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also keen on Reyna, who is the son of the former City player Claudio.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has scored three goals and provided four assists in the Bundesliga this term.

City are supposedly prepared to spend more than £100m to bring both Haaland and Reyna (the former’s father, Alf-Inge, also played for the club) to the Etihad Stadium.

However, the package City are trying to put together would see Reyna remain with Dortmund for an extra year.

It remains to be seen whether BVB would consider a deal that would see them lose two of their hottest prospects.

But City consider themselves favourites to land Haaland, even though they are not prepared to enter a bidding war for the Norway international.

The 20-year-old is enjoying another extraordinary season, having scored 27 goals in 25 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

It is no surprise that he is being tracked by major clubs across the continent, many of whom will be weighing up summer approaches for the starlet.

City will face stiff competition for Haaland’s signature, but reports suggest they are quietly confident of winning the race.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Pep Guardiola: Season by season in the Champions League

BEST PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

QUIZ Can you name every Champions League and European Cup-winning manager?