Manchester City transfer news: Jack Grealish on the cusp of completing record move

Jack Grealish is about to break the British transfer record by moving to Manchester City for £100million.

According to The Mirror, the Aston Villa playmaker is putting the finishing touches to a deal that will see him finally leave his boyhood club.

The fee will eclipse the £89million that Manchester United paid Juventus to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford in August 2016.

Despite signing a new long-term contract last summer, speculation has continued to surround Grealish’s future.

It now seems that Man City have won the race for the 25-year-old’s signature, and he will soon be unveiled by the club.

Grealish’s touch, vision and dribbling ability make him a constant menace to opposition defenders, who are often left with no choice but to foul him.

He came through the ranks at Villa to establish himself as the star of the team, leading them back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Over the last two years he has demonstrated his quality at the top level on a consistent basis, resulting in interest from bigger clubs.

Man City and Man United have been heavily linked with Grealish, who has aspirations to play in the Champions League and challenge for trophies.

Those dreams will be realised at the Etihad as part of Pep Guardiola’s immensely talented squad, which features several of Grealish’s international teammates.

John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling were all involved at the Euros this summer as England reached the final, losing to Italy on penalties.

Grealish made five appearances in the tournament, setting up crucial goals against the Czech Republic and Germany.

A maverick player who thrives on being the centre of attention at Villa, it remains to be seen how he will fit into a more structured and demanding team.