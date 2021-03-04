Manchester City transfer news: Lionel Messi could be reunited with Sergio Aguero - in Barcelona

Barcelona could attempt to sign Sergio Aguero this summer if Joan Laporta wins Sunday’s presidential election.

Laporta is the frontrunner to triumph this weekend, as Barcelona members vote who should succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Laporta was president of the Catalan club between 2003 and 2010, during which time Barca won four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Lionel Messi also made his Barcelona debut during Laporta’s tenure, and the 58-year-old has argued that the Argentina international will leave the club unless he wins the election.

PSG and Manchester City are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign Messi if he does decide to seek pastures new.

Both clubs tried to acquire the 33-year-old last summer, only for Barcelona to dig deep and keep hold of their all-time leading goalscorer.

City were thought to hold an advantage over PSG in the race for Messi, with Pep Guardiola have brought the best out of the Argentine earlier in his career.

Messi is also close to Sergio Aguero, his international team-mate with whom he shares a room on away trips.

The two attackers could indeed be reunited at club level next season, but Barcelona want Messi and Aguero to be playing for them.

The City striker is out of contract in June and looks set to depart the Etihad Stadium after 10 years at the club.

If Laporta is named the winner of Sunday’s election, he could begin negotiations to bring Aguero to the Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old has been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English clubs since January 1.

In the meantime, Aguero is expected to have a role to play as City compete on four fronts this season.

“He's going to help,” Guardiola said of the striker, who has only recently returned to full fitness.

“We need him in this part of the season. There will be games that will be tight and difficult and we need Kun. He has a special talent and quality.”

