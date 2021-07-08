Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola casts doubt over Harry Kane move

Pep Guardiola has hinted that Manchester City could pull out of a deal to sign Harry Kane this summer.

The Premier League champions have already had one offer for the Tottenham talisman rejected.

Spurs are desperate to keep hold of their prized asset, who is rumoured to want a transfer.

Kane has put discussions about his future on hold until after Euro 2020, with England set to face Italy in Sunday's final.

But Guardiola's latest comments suggest City will be priced out of a move for the 27-year-old, who is valued at £150m by his current employers.

“At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it,” Guardiola told TV3.

“All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel [Jesus] and Ferran [Torres] who have been incredible in this position.

"We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren’t going to buy a striker for next season.”

Guardiola's comments should be taken with a pinch of salt. City have continually demonstrated a willingness to invest in the squad since the Abu Dhabi takeover.

It is interesting, though, that City have tended to opt against huge fees for individual players. Their approach has been to spread the money around on several new signings.

Ruben Dias is the club's record purchase at £64m - a hefty sum, no doubt, but still less than the record transfers completed by Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and others.

Still, Guardiola might be happy enough to go into next season without a new striker.

As he mentioned in his interview, City often played with a false nine last term. That approach worked well, as Guardiola's side coasted to another Premier League title.

It is hard to see Spurs lowering their asking price for Kane, especially if he ends the week as a European champion at international level.

As things stand, a big-money move to City this summer doesn't look too likely.

