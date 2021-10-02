Manchester City transfer news: Raheem Sterling faces uncertain future - report

Raheem Sterling's future remains uncertain despite a truce with Pep Guardiola, according to reports.

The England international starred at Euro 2020 but has found himself in and out of the team at Manchester City so far this season.

Sterling has only started two of City's six Premier League matches and could find himself on the bench when the champions face Liverpool on Sunday.

The forward has tended to be deployed through the middle in his appearances this term, having found game time on the wings hard to come by.

Guardiola's squad might lack a natural No.9, but Sterling faces stiff competition for a place out on the flanks.

Jack Grealish has been added to a group which already contained Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Ferran Torres.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Sterling held talks with Guardiola last month, but the issues between the pair have not been completely resolved.

The manager and the forward are said to have agreed to disagree on a number of matters, although Guardiola insisted to Sterling that he remains a key part of his plans.

However, the fact that the England international is no longer a guaranteed starter at club level could push him closer to the exit door.

Sterling will soon enter the final 18 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and talks over an extension are on hold.

The winger is unlikely to commit his future to the club if he remains only one of many options in attack.

Sterling is likely to wait and see how the next few months play out before making a decision on his future.

City will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2023, though, so a sale at the end of the campaign remains a possibility.

Guardiola's side could go top of the Premier League if they beat Liverpool this weekend.

