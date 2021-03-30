Manchester City transfer news: Southampton striker Danny Ings targeted as Sergio Aguero successor

Southampton striker Danny Ings is being considered as a successor to Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, according to reports.

The Citizens announced on Monday that their all-time top scorer will depart when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Speculation is rife that City view Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as the perfect replacement for a club legend.

But Sky Sports reports that the Norwegian’s sky-high price tag could see City move for Ings instead.

Haaland is valued at around £100 million and that price could be pushed up by interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

But 28-year-old Saints striker Ings is considered a more attainable target, who has shown good form in the Premier League since leaving Liverpool for St. Mary's in 2019.

Ings scored 22 Premier League goals last season, second only to Leicester's Jamie Vardy, and has netted eight in 22 games this term.

City could also benefit from the England international’s contract situation, as he enters the final year of his Southampton deal at the end of the season.

