Manchester United complete signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United have completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of a further 12-month extension, in a deal worth an initial £46.6million.

The long-anticipated deal was finalised on Thursday after Fernandes, who has 19 international caps, agreed personal terms and passed a medical.

Fernandes told the club’s website, www.manutd.com: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.”

United were reportedly close to securing Fernandes’ signature a fortnight ago but the deal stalled as the clubs struggled to agree a fee.

That changed as United made a breakthrough in negotiations this week and by Wednesday they confirmed an agreement with Sporting was in place.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.”

Fernandes will bolster United’s midfield ranks. Solskjaer has been short of numbers in the department since the departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera while injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have exacerbated the problems.

Fernandes made his mark at Sporting Lisbon (Nick Potts/PA)

Fernandes has a reputation as a goalscoring, attacking midfielder who can operate centrally or out wide. He can also be deployed defensively.

He scored 63 goals and also contributed 52 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting.

Fernandes came through the youth ranks at Boavista but first established himself in the professional game in Italy. He played for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before returning to Portugal with Sporting in 2017.

He won the Portuguese Cup and two League Cups with the Lisbon club, for whom he was also been captain.

The final fee could rise by a further £12.7million based on appearances and achievements in the long term.