Manchester United take new midfielder on trial as transfer timeline revealed: report

Ruben Amorim may have a new midfield option soon

Manchester United's recruitment department are keen for a more youthful appearance to the club's midfield, if their recent scouting activity is anything to go by.

Ruben Amorim has been reassured publicly by Man United's minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe that his job is safe for three years, which could mean the Portuguese coach takes charge of a line-up that features prospective signing Cristian Orozco in future.

The Colombian has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but can only join upon his 18th birthday next July.

Manchester United target Senegalese captain after 'successful trial'

Old Trafford, September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Orozco is not the only teenage midfielder Man United have apparently been taking a closer look at.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have taken Senegalese youngster Mouhamed Dabo on trial at the club's Carrington training base.

🚨🇸🇳 Senegalese talent Mouhamed Dabo (17) has been on trial at Manchester United with very positive impact.Nothing done/completed at this stage in terms of transfer due to regulations and relationship with his current club.Formal steps are yet to be activated. pic.twitter.com/2VJoSX5BvHOctober 9, 2025

Dabo is currently on the books of Be Sport Academy in his native Senegal but has attracted interest from Europe.

The central midfielder does not turn 18 until March 2026, meaning that due to FIFA regulations, the club are not yet able to make an official offer to sign the teenager.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dabo is the captain of Senegal's Under-17 side and recently helped his country qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Per Romano's information via a post on X (formerly Twitter), the formal stages of a transfer are yet to be activated, although news of a successful trial suggests a move could be made to secure his signature when he comes of age.

Mouhamed Dabo in action (Image credit: Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

The rule that prevents players from overseas signing for English clubs before their 18th birthdays is part of FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), specifically Article 19, designed to protect minors.

The earliest at which Dabo could be confirmed a Man United player is next June, once the summer transfer window opens, three months after the midfielder has turned 18.