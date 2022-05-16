Manchester United report: West Ham flop in shock move to Old Trafford – ahead of Bayern Munich

Manchester United are being strongly linked with a former West Ham United flop – and they may beat Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to his signature.

New manager Erik ten Hag steps into the hot seat shortly, following another title win at Ajax in the Eredivisie. But the 52-year-old faces a big rebuilding task at Old Trafford, with outgoing interim boss Ralf Rangnick claiming recently that as many as 10 new players could be arriving.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been heavily rumoured to be arriving in the northwest to bolster the Red Devils' options in the centre of the park – but he's not the only star familiar with Ten Hag apparently set for a move.

According to the Sun, Sebastien Haller is on the radar for the 13-time Premier League champions – despite his torrid time in England with West Ham United. The Ivorian was signed for upwards of £40 million but didn't live up to the reputation he'd had in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt and was promptly shifted out to the Amsterdammers.

Haller has thrived under Ten Hag in the Netherlands, even leading the Champions League scoring charts in the autumn, as Ajax racked up six victories in six in the group stages of the competition.

United aren't the only side interested in the striker, either: German outlet Sport1 are claiming that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also chasing a deal for the 27-year-old.

Bayern are sweating over the future of prolific Pole, Robert Lewandowski, who is reportedly stalling over a new contract at the Allianz Arena. Haller is reportedly a target for the Bavarians to lead the line – though they'd face competition from their biggest rivals.

Dortmund have already picked up former Bayern academy star Karim Adeyemi as their replacement for Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland – but the opportunity to land Haller might be too tempting to turn down, especially with some of the transfer fee from the Haaland deal left over.

Haller is valued to be worth around £27m by Transfermarkt.

