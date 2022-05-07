Manchester United report: Manchester City in explosive move for Paul Pogba

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is set to leave Old Trafford for nothing – with Manchester City poised to make a move.

Pogba joined Manchester United back in 2016 to become the most expensive footballer on Earth, when he rejoined the club whose academy he departed for free. The Frenchman cost £89 million originally – but his contract is up in a matter of weeks.

The Red Devils have reportedly offered him a new deal but with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all rumoured to be interested in the No.6, it has looked for a number of months like Pogba will exit for abroad once more.

(Image credit: PA)

According to the Daily Mail, however, Manchester City are set to pursue Pogba when their move for Erling Haaland is completed, with Guardiola a fan of the player.

The World Cup winner would most probably slot into the midfield three on the left of Rodri and be tasked with setting the tempo. He would most likely be a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who is ageing and hasn't played as much football this season.

Alternately, he may play on the left wing.

(Image credit: Getty)

Pogba made seven assists in the early stages of the season but has struggled with injury since. His last appearance for United came in the 4-0 away defeat to Liverpool in the league and he isn't expected to play for the club again.

The midfielder is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt.

