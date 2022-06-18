Manchester United report: Barcelona and United poles apart in valuation of midfielder

Manchester United are at a deadlock in their negotiations for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with the two clubs around £17 million apart in their valuation of the player.

The Netherlands international is United’s number one target, as Erik ten Hag looks to begin his squad rebuild by bringing in one of his former Ajax players.

However, the Telegraph (opens in new tab)reports that there is a significant gap between the sums being offered and demanded for the playmaker.

Barca want to bring in at least €86m (£73.8m) for De Jong, the same amount they paid for him from Ajax in 2019.

But United value him at around €65m (£55.8m), and there is yet to be a breakthrough in talks.

A report in the Guardian (opens in new tab)says that the Manchester club remain confident Barca will lower their demands.

A lack of competition for the Dutchman’s signature and the Spanish club’s difficult financial situation could force their hand, with United said to be poised to make a bid worth around €70m plus add-ons.

Three midfielders have left Old Trafford this summer at the end of their contracts: Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

Ten Hag is yet to be given any replacements for the trio, but the signing of free agent Christian Eriksen has been touted as a possibility.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.