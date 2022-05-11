Manchester United report: Club told how much it will cost to sign Serie A striker – and it’s bad news

Manchester United have been told they will have to pay £85.5m to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window.

Edinson Cavani is set to depart when his contract expires on June 30, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain.

United’s top scorer has another year left to run on his deal at Old Trafford, but he could seek pastures new after the failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Even if Ronaldo stays, United will have to begin planning for life after the 37-year-old soon.

Osimhen has impressed figures at the club with his performances for Napoli this season.

The Nigeria international has scored 17 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, as Luciano Spalletti’s side look set to secure a top-three finish in Serie A.

Osimhen would no doubt consider an offer from a club of United’s size despite their current travails.

But Napoli have warned the striker’s suitors, a group which is also thought to include Newcastle, that the 23-year-old will not come cheap.

According to Calcio Mercato, Napoli are standing firm on their £85.5m asking price for the former Lille frontman.

They are aware that the Nigerian will probably leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona one day, but they do not see a reason why they should sell him for a reduced fee.

Osimhen still has three years left to run on the deal he signed when he joined Napoli in 2020.

Erik ten Hag will have money to spend ahead of his debut campaign at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to pay such a large fee for a player who has featured in only five Champions League matches.

Napoli’s high valuation could prompt United to turn their attention to other attacking targets.