Manchester United transfer news: Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham on alert as Dean Henderson grows frustrated

Dean Henderson is reportedly frustrated about his lack of game time at Manchester United and could join Chelsea, West Ham or Tottenham if he isn’t given a chance as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old impressed in the Premier League while on loan at Sheffield United last season, but he’s been behind David de Gea in the pecking order since his return to Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Henderson is “frustrated” by his lack of opportunities and doesn’t intend to spend another season warming the bench.

He has told manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer how he feels after starting just two league games all season.

Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham have expressed interest in the England international with their goalkeeper situations looking unclear.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris could be put up for sale at the end of the season when he enters the final year of his contract, while Hammers stopper Lukasz Fabianski’s deal is up in June.

New Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is yet to settle on his first-choice keeper between Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, and former manager Frank Lampard was eager to pursue a deal for Henderson last summer.

Current United No.1 De Gea has come in for some criticism this season and some members of the club hierarchy believe he should be sold.

The Spaniard’s £375,000 per week wages make him the highest paid player at the club.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE 9 reasons why Leeds loves Marcelo Bielsa

INTERVIEW David Ginola: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”

QUIZ Can you guess how far these 75 clubs have gone in the Champions League