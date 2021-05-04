Manchester United transfer news: David de Gea future in doubt after demotion to No.2

David de Gea’s Manchester United future is in doubt after the Spaniard lost his position as the club’s No.1, according to reports.

De Gea has not played a Premier League game since February 28, with Dean Henderson given a chance to start between the sticks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed the gloves to De Gea in the Europa League, but the 30-year-old is now considering his future.

According to ESPN , the Spain international has no intention of staying at Old Trafford if he remains second-choice goalkeeper next season.

And with Henderson having impressed since he was handed an opportunity by Solskjaer, De Gea could be about to enter the final few weeks of his United career.

The Red Devils are already eyeing potential replacements, with Sam Johnstone among the names under consideration.

Johnstone has performed well for West Brom this term despite the Baggies’ struggles under Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce.

The Preston-born shot-stopper came through the ranks at United and spent nine years on the club’s books.

He did not make a single appearance in that time, however, and was instead sent out on loan to Oldham, Scunthorpe, Walsall, Yeovil, Doncaster, Preston and Aston Villa.

West Brom signed Johnstone on a permanent basis in 2018 and he was ever-present as Bilic guided the Baggies to promotion last season.

His displays this term mean the 28-year-old is unlikely to go down to the Championship with his current employers.

Tottenham and West Ham are also interested in offering Johnstone a new home in the Premier League.

Spurs are eyeing a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris, who has been linked with a switch to PSG this summer.

Henderson might seek first-team assurances before he agrees to an Old Trafford return, but the report states that he remains open to a return to Manchester.

