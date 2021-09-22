Manchester United transfer news: Dean Henderson wants loan move away

Dean Henderson wants to leave Manchester United on loan due to a lack of first-team football, according to reports.

The former Sheffield United loanee became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice goalkeeper towards the end of last season.

However, he has since lost his place between the sticks to David de Gea, who saved a last-minute Mark Noble penalty in United's 2-1 victory over West Ham at the weekend.

De Gea has made a good start to the campaign and Henderson might find it difficult to dislodge him from here.

The 24-year-old has not yet made a matchday squad this season as he continues to battle with long Covid.

Henderson is trying to get back as soon as possible, but first-team appearances could be few and far between.

According to The Sun he is already looking at the possibility of securing a loan move when the transfer window opens at the start of January.

Henderson spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United before returning to Old Trafford at the start of last term.

He previously had temporary spells in the lower leagues with Stockport, Grimsby and Shrewsbury.

Henderson has never hesitated to leave Manchester for first-team football elsewhere and he could do so again in the second half of the campaign.

However it is unclear whether or not Solskjaer would entertain the idea of letting the England International depart mid-season.

United could be competing on four fronts in January, and there should be opportunities for Henderson in the cup competitions at least.

De Gea could get injured and Solskjaer might not trust the 35-year-old Tom Heaton to fill the void.

The former Aston Villa goalkeeper is expected to start when United face West Ham in the League Cup on Wednesday.

De Gea will be back between the posts when Villa visit Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

LIST The 10 greatest goalscorers in English top flight history

QUIZ! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?

RANKED The 23 best football video games ever made: Sensi, FIFA, Virtua, PES and more