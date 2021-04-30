Manchester United transfer news: Juventus reject approach for Dejan Kulusevski

Juventus have turned down an approach from Manchester United for winger Dejan Kulusevski, according to reports.

The 21-year-old joined the Turin club from Atalanta in a deal worth up to €44 million deal last year after impressing on loan at Parma.

However, the Swede has struggled in a difficult debut season under Andrea Pirlo, with the Turin club now facing a fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Calciomercato reports that the winger has nevertheless attracted interest from other clubs including United.

Juventus turned down an approach from the Old Trafford club and remain convinced that Kulusevski will come good.

The Sweden international has scored six goals in 41 appearances in all competitions this season, and provided four assists.

Juve have struggled and are currently fourth in Serie A, level on points with Napoli above them and AC Milan below them.

Seven points separate second-placed Atalanta from Lazio in seventh with five rounds remaining in Serie A, leaving five teams fighting for three Champions League spots.

