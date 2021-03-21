Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quells Edinson Cavani exit fears

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are in contract negotiations with Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international has impressed since signing a one-year deal at Old Trafford last summer.

Cavani has scored seven goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, the striker’s father has suggested that his son is not particularly happy in Manchester.

Boca Juniors are said to be keen to bring Cavani back to South America, with Argentine outlet Infobae reporting that the club have held talks with the 34-year-old.

However, Solskjaer insists United have not given up hope of persuading Cavani to sign on for another year.

We want a competitive squad and we need someone up there to score the goals for us,” he said.

“So we’re looking at it. We’re speaking to Eddy. Edinson is a top striker and whatever he decides to do, let’s see. But we’re in good dialogue with him."

Solskjaer was also full of praise for former United centre-back Jonny Evans, who will face his old club with Leicester in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland international was let go by United in 2015, and Solskjaer believes that was a mistake.

“You know, Jonny Evans should have been a Manchester United player now, of course," he said.

"But sometimes football takes you other places when changes in management happen.

“I’m sure that Jonny Evans has feelings for Manchester United and we have feelings for him too.

“So it is a pleasure to see him playing as well as he does and we just have to move on.

"But of course, local lads – I call them local lads, you know what I mean – we want to build our next youth team on players like Jonny Evans, if you like.

“With Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson and all of the lads, added on with top quality players of course.”

