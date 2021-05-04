Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rules out Sergio Aguero move

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out a potential swoop for Sergio Aguero this summer.

The Argentina international will depart Manchester City when his contract expires on June 30.

Aguero has been linked with various clubs around Europe, including Barcelona and Inter.

There is also interest in his services from Premier League sides, with Chelsea and Tottenham among those monitoring the situation.

However, Aguero will not be staying in Manchester beyond the summer, with Solskjaer ruling out a move for City’s all-time leading goalscorer.

“When I played for Man United, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well where’s the loyalty?

“Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly. I wouldn’t expect any player who has played for a club for 10 years to want to go to their local rivals.

“It’s not for me. I know we’re professionals, but when you play for Man United you don’t go to Man City. We’ve had examples of that and I didn’t really agree with it.

“I won’t name names but you all know who I mean. Enough said.”

Solskjaer may have been referring to Carlos Tevez, who controversially moved to the Eithad Stadium in 2009.

Peter Schmeichel, a former team-mate of Solskjaer’s at United, ended his career with a season-long spell at City in 2002/03.

Owen Hargreaves is another player who has crossed the divide between red and blue in recent years, while Andy Cole spent a year with United’s local rivals.

Solskjaer also hinted that he is keen to upgrade his team’s options at centre-back ahead of next term.

“Eric Bailly has just signed a new deal, Axel [Tuanzebe] has played very well when he’s had the chance and hopefully we will have a new player in Phil Jones next season when he’s fit, he’s worked very hard to get fit,” he said.

“But we are always looking for improvement, always looking at every department and if there are players that come in and challenge them or take their place, that’s great.

“That is the way it has to be at Man United. We sign players to challenge the ones we have here already and if you don’t step up players will take your place.”

