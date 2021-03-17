Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils receive major boost in Jules Kounde pursuit

Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing a new centre-back one of his priorities this summer.

United have been linked with several defenders in recent months, including Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nikola Milenkovic and Ibrahima Konate.

Sevilla stopper Kounde is also thought to be among the names under consideration at Old Trafford, as Solskjaer seeks a new long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

And according to The Sun , Sevilla have dropped their asking price for Kounde to £50m.

Kounde is enjoying an excellent season in Spain, with Julen Lopetegui’s men set to secure a top-four finish.

The Frenchman has played an influential role in Sevilla’s defensive record, which is the second-best in La Liga.

His current employers are resigned to losing the 22-year-old at the end of the campaign, however.

Sevilla originally wanted £70m for Kounde, but they have now slashed his price by almost a third.

The centre-half has a £87.4m release clause in his contract, but Sevilla are able to accept bids lower than that amount.

And although Kounde is under contract until 2024, Lopetegui’s side are willing to accept £50m in exchange for the former Bordeaux man.

United would be prepared to offer Kounde a deal worth around £150,000 per week, alongside bonuses based on appearances, clean sheets and silverware.

Eric Bailly could depart Old Trafford this summer, while Phil Jones has spent the entire season out injured.

Solskjaer still has doubts over Victor Lindelof, so signing a new central defender is a must this summer.

United are also in the market for a new right-winger, with Jadon Sancho continuing to be linked with the Red Devils.

And they could also look to buy a striker if Edinson Cavani departs when his contract expires in June.

