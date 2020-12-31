Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to reignite interest in Max Aarons

Manchester United are poised to relaunch their efforts to sign Norwich full-back Max Aarons, according to reports.

Aarons was a rare bright spot for the Canaries last season, as Daniel Farke’s side suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The 20-year-old was linked with a move away from Carrow Road in the summer, with Barcelona among the major clubs interested in the youngster.

United were also said to be keeping tabs on Aarons, and they could be set to reignite their interest once the transfer window reopens on New Year’s Day.

However, according to The Sun , United may have to wait until the summer to get a deal over the line.

Norwich value their academy product at £20m but are loath to lose him in the middle of their promotion push.

Farke’s men are currently top of the Championship with a three-point lead over Brentford heading into 2021.

The club is on a sound financial footing after collecting £40m from the sales of Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis in the summer transfer window.

Aarons is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford and would no doubt be happy to wait until the end of the season.

United were interested in Aarons back in 2019, but they ultimately signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their new right-back instead.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in more competition for the former Crystal Palace man.

The Daily Mail report that Timothy Fosu-Mensah wants to leave the club after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

That would leave United short of options on the right-hand side of the defence, hence their interest in Aarons.

The Red Devils return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

United head into the game at Old Trafford just three points adrift of top spot.

