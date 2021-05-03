Manchester United transfer news: Roy Keane wants club to target Harry Kane and Jack Grealish

Harry Kane and Jack Grealish would be “brilliant” signings for Manchester United, according to Roy Keane.

The former United captain feels that with such additions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could compete with rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane said: “I still feel [United] are two or three players away from challenging Man City.

“They still need a world-class striker, they need another midfielder and also possibly a centre-half. But I’d prioritise a striker and a midfielder.”

Tottenham’s Kane and Aston Villa’s Grealish have both been linked with moves to Old Trafford in the past, with United reportedly having held talks over a £75 million deal for the latter las summer.

Speculation about Kane’s future has been particularly strong, with Spurs facing battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Keane urged United to sign Kane “whatever it costs” and highlighted Grealish as a potential fan favourite.

“The fans would love him,” Keane said. “What I admire about Jack is he’s got great courage on the football pitch. He always wants to win the ball in tight areas. We’ve seen over the last year or two his end product has improved. He’s an excellent player and obviously Kane would guarantee goals.”

Any move for Kane could depend on the future of Edinson Cavani. The striker is out of contract in June, although it was reported last week that a new two-year deal was on the cards.

England captain Kane is said to be valued at £150 million by Spurs, while Villa have reportedly slapped a £100 million price tag on their skipper.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Manchester City’s record in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?