Manchester United transfer news: Tottenham refusing to sell Harry Kane to Premier League rival

Tottenham will refuse to sell Harry Kane to a Premier League rival this summer, according to reports.

Manchester United and Manchester City have both been linked with a move for the England international.

Kane is enjoying a superb season in north London, having scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League.

No player in the division has more goals to their name this term, while Kane is also the league’s leading assist-provider.

However, despite his excellent performances Spurs find themselves outside the top four going into this weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s side are through to the League Cup final, but they have already been knocked out of the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Kane’s desire to play Champions League football and win trophies could see him push for a transfer at the end of the campaign.

However, the Manchester Evening News reports that it will not be easy for either United or City to prise the striker away from his current employers.

Tottenham are determined to keep hold of their prized asset and have no plans to cash in on a player who is under contract until 2024.

They are particularly loath to lose him to a Premier League rival and will therefore not consider offers from United or City.

Senior figures at the club believe there is “no chance” of Kane ending up in Manchester, while it would take “crazy money” for Daniel Levy to consider selling him.

"He is so focused, I had a chat with him, as I do with all the players, when he came into camp. He was very positive about Spurs, talking about only being a few points off the Champions League and in a League Cup final," England manager Gareth Southgate said of Kane earlier this week.

"You could see his focus the other day, he scored a fantastic goal. An excellent assist as well, I have no worries about Harry Kane, he is a fantastic professional and his focus is on the next training session, the next match. He can put everything [transfer talk] to one side."

